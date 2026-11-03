Kazakhstan's light and medium sour crude share rises to 83.6% - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Production of light and medium sour crude in Kazakhstan reached 1.753 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, accounting for 83.6% of the country's total oil output, according to the Eni World Energy Review 2026.

For comparison, output in this category stood at 1.335 million bpd in 2015, representing 78.8% of total production. In the intervening years, production of light and medium sour crude fluctuated, reaching 1.585 million bpd in 2019, 1.469 million bpd in 2020, 1.495 million bpd in 2021, 1.475 million bpd in 2022, 1.573 million bpd in 2023, and 1.519 million bpd in 2024.

Meanwhile, ultra-light oil production amounted to 273,000 bpd in 2025, accounting for 13% of the country's total output. In 2015, production in this category stood at 285,000 bpd, or 16.8%.

Production of medium and medium sour crude stood at 71,000 bpd in 2025, accounting for 3.4% of total output, compared to 74,000 bpd, or 4.4%, in 2015.

Overall, Kazakhstan's total oil production reached 2.098 million bpd in 2025, compared to 1.694 million bpd in 2015. Light and medium sour crude accounted for the largest share of the country's output, with its contribution increasing from 78.8% in 2015 to 83.6% in 2025.