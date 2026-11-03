Kazakhstan's oil output rises 11.8% in 2025 to 2.1 million bpd - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan's production of crude and unconventional oil, as well as gas condensate, increased by 11.8% year-on-year in 2025, reaching 2.098 million barrels per day, according to the Eni World Energy Review 2026 report.

The figure compares with 1.876 million barrels per day in 2024. Over the 2015-2025 period, Kazakhstan's production recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%.

Kazakhstan posted the highest production growth among the region's major producers, while overall output of crude and unconventional oil and gas condensate in Russia and Central Asia increased by 0.7% year-on-year to 13.556 million barrels per day in 2025, according to the report.

Russia remained the region's largest producer, although its output declined by 1.0% in 2025 to 10.589 million barrels per day, compared with 10.698 million barrels per day in 2024. Over the 2015-2025 period, Russian production recorded a CAGR of -0.5%.

In Azerbaijan, production fell by 2.5% year-on-year to 581,000 barrels per day in 2025, compared with 596,000 barrels per day in 2024. The country's production recorded a CAGR of -3.7% over the 2015-2025 period.

Among other Central Asian countries, Turkmenistan's production decreased by 2.3% in 2025 to 200,000 barrels per day, with a CAGR of -2.9% over the decade. Uzbekistan produced 81,000 barrels per day, down 2.3% year-on-year, while its production recorded a CAGR of 2.0% over the 2015-2025 period.

According to Eni, in 2025, the oil market continued to be dominated by uncertainty and volatility, mainly driven by escalating geopolitical tensions that significantly influenced market dynamics.

"As regards production, output increased by 3.1 Mb/d year-on-year in 2025, reaching 100.4 Mb/d, excluding biofuels and processing gains. Positive contributions came from both non-OPEC countries (+1.8 Mb/d), particularly the United States (+0.8 Mb/d), and OPEC (+1.3 Mb/d), following the completion of the planned unwinding of the production cuts agreed in 2024", Eni said.