Azerbaijan ratifies eternal friendship, pension agreements with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the Treaty on Eternal Friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Pension Provision, Trend’s correspondent reports from the parliamentary session.

This matter was discussed during today’s plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Treaty on Eternal Friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

The submitted draft law provides for the ratification of the Treaty on Eternal Friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, which was signed in Tashkent on August 23, 2026.

The primary objective of the treaty, which consists of 11 articles, is to strengthen the relations of friendship, strategic partnership, and alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and to foster mutual cooperation across various sectors.

According to the treaty, the parties, guided by the universally recognized principles and norms of international law, base their relations on eternal friendship, mutual trust, strategic partnership, and alliance. The treaty provides for the parties to support each other’s positions on fundamental issues affecting their core interests; to refrain from participating in blocs or alliances that could harm the sovereignty, security, or territorial integrity of the other party; and to prevent their respective territories from being used to undermine the sovereignty, security, or territorial integrity of the other party.

The high-level document envisages the expansion of inter-parliamentary relations, the effective utilization of the Interstate Council’s coordinating and stimulating role, the conduct of political consultations, the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation as well as transport and logistics ties, and the strengthening of cooperation in the fields of science, education, culture, tourism, and other areas.

Furthermore, the treaty reaffirms a commitment to coordinating positions on global and regional issues of mutual interest, as well as to further strengthening the central role of the United Nations in the prevention and settlement of conflicts and in addressing issues related to regional and global security and stability.

The treaty isn’t directed against third states and doesn’t affect the rights and obligations of the parties arising from other bilateral and multilateral international treaties.

The treaty enters into force on the date of receipt, through diplomatic channels, of the last written notification regarding the completion of the internal state procedures necessary for its entry into force, and is concluded for an indefinite period. The treaty is terminated 12 months after the other party receives written notification from one of the Parties of its intention to terminate the Agreement.

Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Uzbekistan on Cooperation in the Field of Pension Provision

Signed in Tashkent on August 23, 2026, and consisting of 26 articles, the primary objective of this agreement is to develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the field of pension provision and to ensure the pension rights of citizens. According to the Agreement, citizens of the parties' states possess equal rights and bear equal obligations, comparable to those of the citizens of the other party's state, when the legislation of that state is applied in the sphere of pension provision.

The agreement regulates the procedures for determining pension rights, calculating and verifying insurance periods, as well as granting, calculating, recalculating, and paying out pensions.

According to the agreement, when determining the right to a pension, insurance periods acquired within the territories of the parties' states, including those within the former Azerbaijan SSR and Uzbekistan SSR, are taken into account in accordance with the procedures established by the agreement. Furthermore, insurance periods (and, in the case of Azerbaijan, pension capital) acquired prior to the entry into force of the agreement are also taken into account.

The competent authority of each party’s state shall calculate the pension amount corresponding to the insurance period accrued within its own territory, in accordance with the legislation of that state. Pensions may not be reduced, suspended, or terminated on the grounds that the individual resides in the territory of the other party’s state.

Furthermore, the agreement addresses matters such as the transfer of pensions to the territory of the other Party’s state, the conduct of medical examinations, the exchange of information and mutual assistance between competent authorities, the handling of applications and complaints, the protection of personal data, the recovery of overpaid pension amounts, and the review of pensions. Pension payments are made in euro or U.S. dollar.

The agreement applies to insurance events that occurred prior to its entry into force and does not affect the rights and obligations arising from other international treaties to which the parties' states are parties.

The agreement is subject to ratification and shall enter into force on the first day of the second month following the month in which the exchange of instruments of ratification takes place. The agreement is concluded for an indefinite period.

The Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Uzbekistan on Cooperation in the Field of Pension Provision, signed in the city of Baku on May 27, 1996, ceases to be in force from the date the Agreement enters into effect.

Following discussions, both draft laws were put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.