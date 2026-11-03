Kazakhstan oil exports rise 7% in 2025, Eni report shows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan increased its crude oil exports by 7% year-on-year in 2025, reaching 1.243 million barrels per day, according to the Eni World Energy Review 2026 report.

The report shows that Kazakhstan's oil exports amounted to 1.161 million barrels per day in 2024. Over the 2015-2025 period, the country's exports recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%.

Meanwhile, Russia's crude oil exports declined by 1% year-on-year in 2025 to 5.325 million barrels per day, compared with 5.378 million barrels per day in 2024. However, over the 2015-2025 period, Russian exports increased from 4.855 million barrels per day, representing a CAGR of 0.9%.

Azerbaijan's oil exports fell by 10.5% in 2025 to 374,000 barrels per day, compared with 418,000 barrels per day in 2024. Over the past decade, exports declined from 657,000 barrels per day in 2015, at a CAGR of -5.5%.

Turkmenistan's oil exports remained virtually unchanged in 2025, edging up 0.3% year-on-year to 19,000 barrels per day. Over the 2015-2025 period, the country's exports decreased from 81,000 barrels per day, at a CAGR of -13.5%.

The report also examines trends in global oil demand in 2025. According to Eni, global oil demand increased by 0.9 million barrels per day in 2025, reaching 104.3 million barrels per day. Growth was broadly in line with 2024 levels, despite a backdrop of moderate economic growth and uncertainty associated with U.S. trade policies.

"Growth in oil demand was primarily driven by the robust increase in jet/kerosene consumption and robust demand for LPG and ethane. Growth remained concentrated in non-OECD economies, although contributions varied across countries: alongside China, Nigeria, India, Indonesia and Latin America together accounted for around 70% of the increase", Eni said.