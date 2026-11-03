Uzbekistan, UAE’s AD Ports Group discuss logistics infrastructure projects

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Uzbekistan and UAE-based AD Ports Group have discussed expanding cooperation in trade and logistics, including the digitalization of foreign trade operations and the development of modern logistics infrastructure at a meeting in Tashkent on November 2.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Farook Al Zeer, a member of AD Ports Group’s Board of Directors, addressed the issues during the meeting.

The parties reviewed prospects for strengthening cooperation in the logistics sector, with a focus on introducing digital solutions into foreign trade processes and developing modern infrastructure to support trade operations.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to outline further steps to jointly advance the proposed project, including addressing its technical, financial and organizational aspects and identifying the most suitable mechanisms for cooperation.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen its logistics infrastructure, improve the efficiency of foreign trade operations and expand cooperation with international logistics operators.

AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-based global trade, logistics and industrial infrastructure operator established in 2006. The company operates across five main business areas: ports, economic cities and free zones, maritime and shipping, logistics, and digital services. Its international network spans more than 50 countries, with operations and investments across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe. The group focuses on developing port infrastructure, integrated logistics networks, maritime services and digital solutions to facilitate international trade.