Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan representatives discuss Middle Corridor cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev met in Astana with Azerbaijani Ambassador Alimirzamin Askerov and AZCON Holding representative Shahin Babayev to discuss bilateral transport and transit cooperation, the ministry announced.

The parties addressed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), and the Caspian Bridge project.

Under the Caspian Bridge project, ferries will serve as an extension of the railway, allowing railcars to be transported across the Caspian Sea without being unloaded and their cargo transshipped. The project aims to ensure the transportation of 8 million tonnes of cargo annually, with the potential to increase this volume to 10-12 million tonnes.

During the Azerbaijani delegation's visit, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and AZCON Holding signed a cooperation agreement on the preparation and implementation of the Caspian Bridge project.

Separately, Kazakhstan's national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC signed a term sheet setting out the main terms for establishing a joint intermodal cargo terminal at the Port of Alat.

The discussions also covered the establishment of a joint terminal network, industrial cooperation in locomotive and shipbuilding, tariff policy, and measures to reduce cargo delivery times to Europe.

Following the meeting, the parties noted that relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are based on a strong foundation of mutual trust and emphasized their shared goal of making transport routes across the Caspian Sea more reliable and efficient.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is a transport and trade corridor connecting China and Europe via Central Asian countries, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.