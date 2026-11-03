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Azerbaijani Parliament includes Ombudsman election on today's plenary agenda

Azerbaijan News 3 November 2026 09:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Parliament includes Ombudsman election on today's plenary agenda
Photo: National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Parliamentary Correspondent Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis is scheduled to elect a new Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) during today's plenary session, Trend's correspondent reports directly from the parliamentary floor. The vote has been officially added to the day's legislative agenda.

Specifically, the plenary session will address the election of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan.

Three candidates have been nominated for this position: Sabina Aliyeva, Elshana Valiyeva, and Jeyhun Garajayev.

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