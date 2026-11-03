Turkmen president, Iranian FM discuss bilateral and regional ties in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held high-level discussions on bilateral ties and regional security with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Turkmen government press service reported following their meeting in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of political, diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural ties, noting the importance of strengthening relations based on friendship, mutual respect and trust.

Particular attention was paid to regional cooperation, including the outcomes of the October events held in Turkmenistan’s Awaza National Tourist Zone.

“President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the constructive nature of the meeting held within the framework of this visit,” the press release stated, referring to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s participation in the CIS Heads of State Council meeting and the Caspian Environmental Summit in Awaza in October.

Araghchi, in turn, highlighted the importance of the events held in Awaza, noting that their results had made a significant contribution to advancing regional cooperation.

The sides also discussed trade and economic ties, with Berdimuhamedov describing Iran as one of Turkmenistan’s important trade and economic partners.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing confidence in the further development of friendly and good-neighborly relations across areas of mutual interest.