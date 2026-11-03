Tajikistan eyes broader cooperation with Silicon Waha in AI and technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin has discussed opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence, technology, industry, and culture with Odil Donish, chairman of Silicon Waha and Smart Villages and a great-grandson of the prominent 19th-century Tajik thinker Ahmad Donish on November 2, 2026.

According to the press service of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides exchanged views on the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AICONF-2026) and on prospects for strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Particular attention was paid to the role of the conference in bringing together people interested in developing and applying artificial intelligence. The discussion also covered wider opportunities for expanding ties in the cultural, industrial, technological, and AI sectors.

Furthermore, Odil Donish was visiting Tajikistan for the first time. During his visit, he took part in the conference, held in Dushanbe on October 30–31, 2026.

The meeting gave the sides a chance to discuss the outcomes and significance of the conference and potential areas for further engagement in technology. The discussions also reflected the broader scope of cooperation addressed during the visit, which went beyond artificial intelligence to include industry, cultural relations, and technological development.