Kazakhstan's oil consumption rises 4.6% to 422,000 bpd in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan's domestic oil consumption reached 422,000 barrels per day in 2025, up 4.6% year-on-year, according to the Eni World Energy Review 2026.

The country's oil consumption has generally followed an upward trend over the past decade, although fluctuations were recorded in some years. Consumption stood at 318,000 barrels per day in 2015, declining to 290,000 barrels per day in 2019 before rising to 314,000 barrels per day in 2020 and 375,000 barrels per day in 2021.

The figure subsequently fell to 348,000 barrels per day in 2022, then increased to 389,000 barrels per day in 2023 and 404,000 barrels per day in 2024.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of oil consumption in Kazakhstan stood at 2.9% over the 2015-2024 period.

Meanwhile, total domestic oil consumption across Russia and Central Asia amounted to 4.485 million barrels per day in 2025, representing a 0.3% increase compared to the previous year. The region's CAGR for 2015-2024 stood at 0.8%.

According to Eni, in 2025, the oil market continued to be dominated by uncertainty and volatility, mainly driven by escalating geopolitical tensions that significantly influenced market dynamics. The Brent price averaged $69.1/b for the year, down 14% compared with 2024, affected by U.S. trade policies and the progressive unwinding of OPEC+ production cuts. Tensions between Israel and Iran generated volatility and upward price spikes in June, without, however, reversing the downward trend.

"In the second half of the year, growing concerns over an expected market surplus weighed on prices, although the geopolitical environment remained a key source of uncertainty. On the demand side, global oil demand increased by 0.9 Mb/d in 2025, reaching 104.3 Mb/d. Growth was broadly in line with 2024 levels, despite a backdrop of moderate economic growth and uncertainty associated with U.S. trade policies. Growth in oil demand was primarily driven by the robust increase in jet/kerosene consumption and robust demand for LPG and ethane", Eni said.

According to the company, growth remained concentrated in non-OECD economies, although contributions varied across countries: alongside China, Nigeria, India, Indonesia and Latin America together accounted for around 70% of the increase..