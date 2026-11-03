Citi to host 21st annual China conference in Shanghai and Shenzhen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Citi will hold its 21st annual China Conference on November 10–13, 2026, bringing together around 1,500 global institutional investors, policymakers and corporate leaders in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

According to Citi, this year's conference will focus on macroeconomic trends, policy developments, innovation and emerging market opportunities, as well as developments shaping China's economy and global markets.

The event comes after the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently approved Citi's establishment of a wholly owned securities company in China, Citigroup Securities (China) Company Limited (CSCCL).

The new entity will offer onshore equities brokerage, securities underwriting, research and principal trading services to domestic and international clients. Its establishment is expected to be a key topic of discussion, particularly in relation to market entry and capital-raising strategies.

Citi Chair and CEO Jane Fraser will participate in the conference, including discussions on China's role in the global economy and the opportunities arising from its continued development.

"China remains one of Citi's most important markets and continues to offer significant opportunities for companies and investors. Our annual China Conference provides a vital bridge connecting global capital with China's domestic market opportunities," Marc Luet, Citi's Head of Japan, Asia North and Australia, said.

He added that the conference would provide a platform for clients, investors and businesses to navigate evolving cross-border business and investment opportunities as Citi expands its presence in China's domestic securities market.

Citi China Country Officer and Banking Head Wenjie Zhang said China's resilience, innovation and long-term growth potential continued to create opportunities for international investors and businesses.

He noted that Citi's global network enabled the bank to connect China with international markets, support multinational companies operating in China, and assist Chinese businesses with their overseas expansion.

Other speakers at the conference will include Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group; Weijian Shan, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of PAG; Charles L. Evans, former President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; and Klaas Knot, former President of the Dutch central bank and former Chair of the G20's Financial Stability Board.

Among other speakers are Fei-Fei Li, Chief Technology Officer and President of International Business at Alibaba Cloud, and Anna Wintour, former Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and Global Chief Content Officer at Condé Nast.