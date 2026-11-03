Yelo Bank updates pre-trip inspection payments: VAT option added

Waiting in line to pay for a pre-trip inspection is a thing of the past. Yelo Bank enables online payment for the pre-trip inspection of passenger and freight vehicles through Internet Banking, and with the new feature, payments can now be made both with and without VAT!



The service is designed specifically for owners of vehicles used in passenger and freight transportation, allowing them to pay online, securely, and from anywhere. This way, business operations continue without interruption and no extra time is lost.



The process becomes even simpler in the redesigned Yelo Internet Banking. The user-friendly interface helps you find the right operation quickly, while two-factor security adds confidence to every payment. The service is available around the clock and works equally well on both computer and smartphone.



Manage your business from anywhere with Yelo Internet Banking: https://ylb.az/ibank.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!