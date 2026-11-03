Azerbaijan's securities in circulation exceed $28B in Q3 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan’s total volume of placed securities in circulation reached 47.77 billion manat ($28.1 billion) in the third quarter of 2026, according to the statistical report released by the National Depository Center (NDC) covering Q2 and Q3.

According to the report, the volume of placed securities in circulation stood at 45.8 billion manat ($26.9 billion) at the end of Q2. Thus, the figure increased by approximately 4.3% in Q3 compared to the previous quarter.

At the end of Q3, the structure of securities in circulation comprised 23.75 billion manat ($14 billion) in shares, 7.7 billion manat ($4.5 billion) in government bonds, and nearly 14.55 billion manat ($8.56 billion) in corporate bonds.

The volume of corporate bonds denominated in US dollars amounted to the equivalent of about 5.9 billion manat ($3.4 billion) at the end of Q3.

At the same time, the number of outstanding securities at the end of Q3 stood at 2,372 denominated in manat and 55 denominated in US dollars.