Tengizchevroil produces 212.3M barrels of oil in Kazakhstan in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. In the first nine months of 2026, Tengizchevroil (TCO) produced 26.6 million metric tons of crude oil in Kazakhstan, which is equivalent to approximately 212.3 million barrels, the company said.

During the reporting period, TCO's sales of gas exceeded 4.2 billion cubic meters. Sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amounted to more than 979,000 metric tons, while sulfur sales exceeded 1.79 million metric tons.

Since 2000, TCO has invested more than $3.2 billion in environmental protection measures. Over this period, the volume of air pollutant emissions per metric ton of oil produced has decreased by 78%.

In January-September 2026, the company's associated gas utilization rate reached 99.4%, while its overall water reuse rate stood at 48%.

TCO also sends more than 30 types of waste for recycling. In the first nine months of 2026, the share of waste sent for recycling and reuse reached 66%.

Tengizchevroil operates within a licensed area covering 2,500 square kilometers (approximately 1,600 square miles). The area includes the supergiant Tengiz field, the smaller but still substantial Korolev field, and several prospective exploration blocks.

Tengizchevroil was established on April 6, 1993, as a joint venture between Kazakhstan and US company Chevron. The current ownership structure of the partnership is as follows: Chevron - 50%; ExxonMobil - 25%; KazMunayGas - 20%; and Lukoil - 5%.

Tengiz, one of the world's deepest-producing supergiant oil fields, was discovered in 1979. Estimated oil in place at the Tengiz field amounts to 3.1 billion metric tons (approximately 25 billion barrels), while the Korolev field is estimated to contain 200 million metric tons (approximately 1.6 billion barrels) of oil.

The total recoverable crude oil reserves of the Tengiz and Korolev fields amount to 1.4 billion metric tons (approximately 11 billion barrels).