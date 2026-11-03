TotalEnergies secures up to 1.6 million tons of LNG from ADNOC Gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. TotalEnergies has signed a five-year agreement with ADNOC Gas to secure up to 1.6 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the French energy giant announced on November 3. Deliveries under the deal are scheduled to begin in 2026.

Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies, pointed out that the new supply will enable TotalEnergies to confirm its position as one of the main LNG portfolio suppliers.



“The signing of this agreement with ADNOC Gas marks another important milestone in our long-standing partnership and highlights our commitment to deepening our cooperation over the long term,” he noted.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, for her part, said that the global demand for LNG continues to grow, and ADNOC Gas is well positioned to capture that opportunity.

“This agreement reflects the strength of our LNG business, the competitiveness of our supply offering and our ability to secure long-term partnerships that support growth, enhance resilience and create lasting value for shareholders," she added.

ADNOC Gas is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing and sales company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers.

ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries. ADNOC Gas’ LNG marketing activities contribute to ADNOC’s global LNG marketing and trading platform, which integrates ADNOC Gas, XRG and ADNOC Trading capabilities to serve customers across key international markets.

TotalEnergies is the world’s third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 44 million tonnes in 2025 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mtpa of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering.