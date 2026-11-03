Uzbekistan Airports reports 13% rise in passenger traffic and 27% in cargo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Uzbekistan Airports reported a 13% increase in passenger traffic and a 27% rise in cargo transportation as it presented its airport development projects at the third Central Asia-China Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group Conference (C5+1), held in Tashkent on Tuesday.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the conference, which runs from November 3 to 5, brings together representatives of aviation authorities, airports, airlines and other industry organizations from Uzbekistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

During the conference, Shahobiddin Davlatov, Head of the Strategic Development Department at Uzbekistan Airports, presented the company's operational results and outlined opportunities to expand international air connectivity through the development of the country's airports.

The growth in passenger and cargo traffic creates additional opportunities to cooperate with international airlines, expand existing routes and launch new flight destinations, the company said.

The conference agenda focuses on improving regional air connectivity, implementing joint aviation projects and strengthening cooperation between Central Asian countries and China.

Particular attention is being given to expanding passenger and cargo transportation, developing regional flight networks and jointly advancing the concept of an "Air Silk Road."

Uzbekistan Airports' participation in the conference provides an opportunity to showcase the country's airport infrastructure and development plans to international aviation partners, as well as explore new areas of cooperation with companies from China and Central Asia.