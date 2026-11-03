Tehran cautions against adopting nuclear stance targeting Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned on Tuesday, November 3, that adopting an official stance on using nuclear weapons against Iran would trigger widespread consequences extending far beyond the region. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Gharibabadi delivered the remarks during an event in Tehran.

"To date, there have been no official statements from any country, including official representatives from the U.S., regarding the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons against Iran; such reports have merely appeared in certain media outlets. However, if an official from a nation like the U.S., a state party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) that also possesses nuclear weapons, were to declare an intention to use tactical nuclear weapons against specific Iranian facilities or infrastructure, the implications would extend far beyond the legal realm. Such a threat would signify the complete collapse of nuclear law and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," he noted.

The deputy foreign minister emphasized that in the event of the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Iran, the country would not remain passive or stand idly by; nor would it limit its response to mere legal protests on the international stage. In this scenario, international legal regimes would effectively come to an end, not only for Iran, but for many other nations operating within these frameworks.

U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson recently stated that the country might launch a nuclear strike against Mount Kolang, located in central Iran, as a potential target. It is alleged that Tehran has resumed its uranium enrichment program in that area.