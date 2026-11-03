KEGOC sells 100% stake in EnergoInform to Samruk-Kazyna Ondeu

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan's electricity grid operator KEGOC and Samruk-Kazyna Ondeu LLP have signed a sale and purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in EnergoInform JSC, KEGOC said.

The transaction is being carried out within the Samruk-Kazyna group of companies.

KEGOC said that all functions related to the operational maintenance of equipment belonging to the National Power Grid (NPG) have been retained within the company.

Since January 1, 2026, these functions have been performed by KEGOC's specialized Information and Telecommunications Systems branch, established following the transfer of the relevant responsibilities from EnergoInform.

Therefore, the change in ownership of EnergoInform will not affect the reliability or safety of the National Power Grid, the company said. The maintenance and monitoring of all necessary technological processes remain under KEGOC's responsibility.

KEGOC is the national operator of Kazakhstan's Unified Power System and main electricity grids. It continues to perform its functions as the System Operator, ensuring the stable and uninterrupted operation of the country's main power transmission networks.

Samruk-Kazyna Ondeu LLP is a production holding operating in Central Asia and specializing in the manufacture of high-value-added chemical products.

The company was established in 2009 by a decision of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna JSC dated November 28, 2008, in line with an instruction issued by the President of Kazakhstan at an expanded government meeting on October 13, 2008. Samruk-Kazyna JSC is its sole participant.