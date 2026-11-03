Azerbaijan's IBA registers bonds worth $8.83 million

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC (IBA) has registered bonds with a total value of 15 million manat ($8.83 million).

This was noted in the information regarding the state registration of securities.

According to the information, the bank issued a total of 150,000 bonds across two issues. The face value of each bond is 100 manat ($58.85).

The total face value of the 50,000 bonds in the first issue is 5 million manat ($2.94 million), while the value of the 100,000 bonds in the second issue is 10 million manat ($5.88 million).

Both issues were placed through a public offering and registered on October 19, 2026.

International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC (IBA) began operations on January 10, 1992, as a fully shareholder-owned bank. The bank’s headquarters are located in Baku. Currently, IBA is one of the leading banks in the South Caucasus region in terms of total assets, customer base, and international operations portfolio. With 78 branches and 9 offices covering various regions of Azerbaijan, the bank provides comprehensive banking services to private and corporate clients. The bank serves more than 43,000 corporate clients and over 3 million individual clients. The bank employs more than 4,000 people.

Pursuant to Decree No. 1174 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 5, 2020, “On Ensuring the Activities of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding,” the Open Joint-Stock Company “IBA” was transferred to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding.