FINCA Azerbaijan registers $1.18M in bonds through public offering

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Bonds issued by the non-bank credit institution (NCI) FINCA Azerbaijan LLC, with a value of 2 million manat ($1.18 million), have been state registered.

This was noted in the information regarding the state registration of securities.

According to the information, the organization issued 20,000 bonds with a par value of 100 manat each ($58.85).

The securities were placed through a public offering and registered on October 1, 2026.

“FINCA Azerbaijan” has been operating since 2000 and is located at 67 Fuzuli Street, Baku. The NGO’s license number is 110-QB.

The members of the Supervisory Board of FINCA Azerbaijan LLC are Jerrold Smelzer and Kurdash Meral. The members of the organization’s Management Board are Zaur Nurmammadov, Shahriyar Osmanov, and Seljuk Yusifli. Vafa Mammadova serves as the internal auditor.