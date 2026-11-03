Uzbekistan, Hungary discuss logistics hubs to boost EU trade access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Uzbekistan and Hungary discussed setting up logistics hubs in Hungary on November 3 in Tashkent to improve Uzbek exporters' access to EU markets and expand freight links between the countries.

According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the matter was discussed at a meeting between Davron Vakhabov, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and József Rózsa, Hungary's ambassador to Uzbekistan.

The two sides reviewed opportunities to increase bilateral trade turnover and diversify the range of goods exchanged between the countries. They also discussed applying Hungary's experience in dual education and developing joint projects in livestock breeding, poultry farming, automotive manufacturing and tourism.

Cooperation in labor migration was another topic on the agenda. The parties also considered ways to optimize freight transportation by establishing railway hubs and launching regular block train services.

The Hungarian delegation expressed interest in agricultural and water management projects in Uzbekistan, as well as in introducing modern banking information systems and establishing regional IT hubs in the country.

The parties also discussed the possibility of establishing Uzbek logistics hubs in Hungary to facilitate access to the European Union market.

In addition, they agreed to cooperate with Hungary's Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) to attract leading Hungarian companies to the international forum New Uzbekistan: Crossroads of Global Markets.

The two sides also plan to hold a business forum in Hungary in the first quarter of 2027 to strengthen direct contacts between companies and identify new investment opportunities.