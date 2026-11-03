SOCAR, KazMunayGas discuss expanding Kazakh oil transit via Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. State oil company SOCAR and Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG) have met to discuss expanding the transit of Kazakh crude oil through Azerbaijan, according to an official statement released by SOCAR following high-level talks on November 3.

During the meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and KMG Management Board Chairman Askhat Khasenov, both parties highlighted the steady growth of strategic energy ties between Baku and Astana. The discussions focused on reviewing progress under their 2024 Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation, with emphasis on scaling up oil transportation volumes through Azerbaijani infrastructure and deepening broader energy sector partnerships.

The engagement builds on earlier bilateral talks held between the two leaders on June 1 on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week.

According to SOCAR, the meeting highlighted the successful development of energy sector ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and satisfaction was expressed regarding the cooperation established between SOCAR and KazMunayGas.

During the conversation, it was noted that the project for transporting Kazakh oil via Azerbaijan is proceeding successfully, and the work carried out in this regard was reviewed. The parties exchanged views on joint investment opportunities in third countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.