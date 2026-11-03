Uzbekistan completes $171M World Bank-backed power grid project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Uzbekistan has completed construction of a $171.4 million power transmission project with the participation of the World Bank in the Syrdarya and Tashkent regions, including a new 500-kilovolt substation and 285 kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines, with final integration and commissioning work now underway.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the infrastructure includes the newly built 500-kV Khalka substation, with a capacity of 1,602 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 213 kilometers of 220-kV transmission lines and 72 kilometers of 500-kV lines.

The project was implemented with the participation of the World Bank and is designed to increase the capacity and reliability of Uzbekistan's national electricity transmission network.

The new infrastructure is expected to improve electricity flows across the power system, optimize load distribution and strengthen the reliability of regional power supply. It will also provide additional capacity to connect new electricity generation facilities to the national grid.

"The importance of the project lies not only in creating a new electricity transmission infrastructure, but also in expanding the capacity of the national energy system, increasing the efficiency of electricity flow distribution and ensuring the sustainable operation of electric networks," the ministry said in the statement.

The project comes as Uzbekistan faces growing electricity demand, increasing the need to expand and modernize its transmission infrastructure.

Final works are currently focused on connecting the new facilities to Uzbekistan's unified power system, conducting technical adjustments and preparing the infrastructure for operation.