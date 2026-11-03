Uzbekistan, OECD discuss Central Asia critical minerals project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. On November 3, Uzbekistan and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) discussed ways to advance a regional project aimed at enhancing the security and transparency of the management of critical mineral resources in Central Asia.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Feruza Khamidova, First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, and an OECD delegation.

The parties reviewed the current status of joint initiatives and identified potential areas for further cooperation, with particular attention to the project titled "Enhancing Security and Transparency in Critical Minerals Governance for Industry in Central Asia."

The OECD representatives also thanked the ministry for supporting preparations for a seminar titled "Improving Transport Connectivity for Critical Mineral Raw Materials in Central Asia: Industry Perspectives," scheduled to take place in Tashkent on November 5.

The seminar is expected to address transport connectivity challenges affecting the movement of critical mineral resources across the region.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue cooperation on the identified priorities in coordination with relevant ministries and government agencies.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organization that works with governments to develop policies aimed at promoting economic growth, improving living standards and strengthening sustainable development. Founded in 1961, it brings together 38 member countries and provides research, policy recommendations and technical expertise in areas including investment, trade, governance, industrial development, competition and responsible supply chains. Its work on critical minerals focuses on improving governance, transparency and the resilience of supply chains.