Kazzinc's own-sourced zinc output falls 5% to 142,400 tonnes in Jan-Sept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan's Kazzinc produced 142,400 tonnes of own-sourced zinc in January-September 2026, down 5% compared to the same period last year, according to Glencore's third-quarter production report.

The figure includes 68,900 tonnes of zinc metal and 73,500 tonnes of zinc in concentrates.

Glencore attributed the decline primarily to limited availability of high-quality third-party concentrates for blending, which reduced the rate at which Kazzinc's smelters could process own-sourced material.

Own-sourced lead production amounted to 23,200 tonnes, down 19% year-on-year due to the same blending constraints. Own-sourced copper metal output decreased by 4% to 10,700 tonnes.

Own-sourced gold production fell by 42% year-on-year to 237,000 ounces. According to Glencore, the decline was primarily caused by lower head grades at the Altyntau-Kokshetau (ATK) gold mine as the operation transitions into its next development phase.

The company also reported that the refurbishment of the ATK processing mill had been completed and normal operations had resumed.

Meanwhile, own-sourced silver production across metal and concentrates reached 2.37 million ounces.

In addition to own-sourced output, Kazzinc's total smelter production, including third-party feed, amounted to 162,600 tonnes of zinc metal, 60,600 tonnes of lead metal, 35,200 tonnes of copper metal, 469,000 ounces of gold, and 5.977 million ounces of silver in January-September 2026.

Kazzinc is an integrated zinc producer with a significant share of by-product output, including copper, precious metals, and lead. The company's facilities are located in Kazakhstan's East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Ulytau regions. Kazzinc was established in 1997, and its principal investor is Glencore International AG.