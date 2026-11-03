Kazakhstan exports 2.26 million tonnes of new-harvest grain in two months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan exported 2.262 million tonnes of grain from the new harvest in September-October 2026, up 2% compared to the same period of the previous season, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture, citing data from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

The volume exceeded the 2.219 million tonnes shipped abroad in September-October 2025. The increase in shipments was recorded both to traditional export markets and along new routes.

Grain exports to traditional markets rose by 1.2% to 1.43 million tonnes. In particular, shipments to Uzbekistan increased by 1.3% to 1.063 million tonnes, while exports to Tajikistan grew by 19% to 351,000 tonnes.

Significant growth was also recorded in shipments to China and Afghanistan. Exports to China increased 2.6-fold, from 145,000 to 373,000 tonnes, while shipments to Afghanistan rose 1.9-fold, from 104,000 to 200,000 tonnes.

Separately, Kazakhstan's wheat exports also showed growth. According to the State Revenue Committee, the country exported 6.1 million tonnes of wheat in January-September 2026, up 15% compared to 5.3 million tonnes in the same period of 2025.

The main buyers of Kazakh wheat included Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan. Shipments to Uzbekistan increased by 49% to 3.8 million tonnes, while exports to Tajikistan rose by 13.6% to 1 million tonnes. Wheat exports to Afghanistan increased 3.4-fold to 663,000 tonnes.

Kazakhstan also expanded the geographical reach of its wheat exports. During the reporting period, 23,300 tonnes of wheat were exported to Tunisia and 6,000 tonnes to France. A significant increase was also recorded in shipments to Iran, which reached 67,000 tonnes.