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Tech giants Apple, Netflix, and OpenAI pay digital VAT in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan News 3 November 2026 15:56 (UTC +04:00)
Tech giants Apple, Netflix, and OpenAI pay digital VAT in Azerbaijan
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Major global tech firms, including Apple, Netflix, OpenAI, and TikTok, are contributing Value Added Tax (VAT) to Azerbaijan’s state budget, according to the State Tax Service (STS). In response to an inquiry from Trend, the agency reported that 24 non-resident digital service providers have registered for VAT through its electronic registration portal to date.

The STS noted that measures aimed at the taxation of the digital economy and the improvement of tax administration in this sector are being consistently pursued.

The STS remarked that efforts will continue to focus on incorporating international digital service providers into the electronic registration system, promoting voluntary compliance with tax obligations, and enhancing transparency.

According to the State Tax Service, 7 non-resident digital service providers were registered for VAT purposes through the electronic registration portal during 2025. In the same year, VAT amounting to 15.5 million manat ($9.1 million) was assessed on non-residents. At the same time, taxes totaling 250,500 manat ($147,400) were assessed through desk audits on social networks and foreign digital platforms in 2025. Furthermore, as a result of monitoring in the field of taxation of the digital economy and the reconciliation of relevant data, dozens of new taxpayers have been brought into the tax registration system.

The list of non-residents providing digital services who have registered electronically in Azerbaijan:

Company

Country

Date of registration

1

Apple Distribution International Limited

Ireland

01.12.2024

2

Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited

Ireland

01.03.2025

3

Sony Interactive Entertainment Network Europe Limited

UK

01.04.2025

4

Elsevier BV

Netherlands

01.07.2025

5

Hyperconnect LLC

South Korea

01.07.2025

6

Tinder LLC

U.S.

01.07.2025

7

PPG DIGITAL SP. Z O.O.

Poland

01.10.2025

8

Epic Games Commerce GmbH

Switzerland

01.03.2026

9

Contabo GmbH

Germany

01.03.2026

10

Chess.Com LLC

U.S.

01.05.2026

11

Xsolla (USA), Inc.

U.S.

01.07.2026

12

Formula One Digital Media Limited

UK

01.08.2026

13

Valve Corporation

U.S.

01.09.2026

14

Cleverbridge GmbH

Germany

01.09.2026

15

Aghanim Inc

U.S.

01.09.2026

16

Netflix International B.V.

Netherlands

01.09.2026

17

ANTHROPIC, PBC

U.S.

01.09.2026

18

EBAY MARKETPLACES GMBH

Switzerland

01.09.2026

19

Zoho Corporation B.V.

Netherlands

01.09.2026

20

Zoom Communications, Inc.

U.S.

01.09.2026

21

OpenAI OpCo, LLC

U.S.

01.09.2026

22

Spotify AB

Sweden

01.10.2026

23

TikTok Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

01.10.2026

24

Appcharge Ltd.

Israel

01.11.2026

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