Azerbaijan registers $476.3M in Baku Metro's new shares

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan’s state financial authority has registered a new share issuance worth 809.7 million manats ($476.3 million) by Baku Metro CJSC, according to an official securities notice

According to the notice, 57.3 million ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of 14.14 manat ($8.32), have been registered. Their total nominal value amounts to 809.7 million manat.

The placement of shares was carried out via a private offering. They were registered on October 8, 2026, under state registration number AZ1001019491.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree regarding the reorganization of the Baku Metro on May 7 of this year. According to the document, the reorganization process involves the incorporation of BakuBus and Baku Taxi Service LLCs into the joint-stock company.

Furthermore, under a decree signed by the head of state on October 2, the scope of Baku Metro's activities has been expanded. The company has been granted the authority to organize passenger transport via cable cars, design and construct infrastructure in this sector, and manage and coordinate these services from a centralized hub.