Kyrgyzstan’s oil reserve life falls to 18 years from 47 in 2015 – Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kyrgyzstan’s oil reserves-to-production (R/P) ratio stood at 18 years in 2025, down from 47 years in 2015, according to the latest report by the Italian Eni energy company.

The ratio shows how long proved oil reserves would last at the current rate of production. It fell sharply over the decade, standing at 21 years in both 2019 and 2020 before dropping to 19 years in 2021, 17 years in 2022, and 16 years in 2023. It then recovered slightly, to 17 years in 2024 and 18 years in 2025.

For comparison, the R/P ratio for Russia and Central Asia as a region stood at 29 years in 2025, compared with 27 years in 2015. The regional indicator reached 30 years in 2020 and 2024 and was 29 years in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s population reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.4%.

The population has grown steadily over the past decade, from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then rose to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

The compound annual growth rate of Kyrgyzstan’s population between 2015 and 2025 was 2%.