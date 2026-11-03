Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked with official reception in Uzbekistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. An official reception was held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, to mark November 8, Victory Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The official reception, held at the Hyatt Regency Tashkent hotel with joint organizational support from the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center at the Embassy, was attended by representatives of the state and government, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organizations, figures from the fields of science, culture, and the arts, members of the diaspora, as well as representatives of local and foreign media.

As part of the event, a photo exhibition titled “44 Days of Our Glorious History” was organized, reflecting the glorious chronicle of Azerbaijan’s Victory. On display were photographs depicting the heroism shown by the Azerbaijani Army during the 44-day Patriotic War, the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and unforgettable moments of our historic Victory. The photographs were met with great interest by government officials and members of the public in attendance at the event.

Speaking at an official reception, Rashad Mammadov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Uzbekistan, spoke about the exceptional significance of November 8, Victory Day, in the history of the Azerbaijani people. The ambassador stated that the Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and lasted 44 days, became a triumph of the unity, resilience, and determination of the Azerbaijani people. As a result of the heroism, courage, and self-sacrifice demonstrated by the Azerbaijani Army, our lands, which had remained under occupation for many years, were liberated, and on November 8, 2020, with the liberation of the ancient city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world, a historic victory was achieved.

The diplomat emphasized that the Victory of November 8 is forever enshrined in the national memory of the Azerbaijani people and laid the foundation for a new stage in the history of our country’s modern statehood.

Following the official proceedings, a festive artistic program dedicated to Victory Day was presented. The concert program featured performances by the Azerbaijani State Ensemble “Gaya,” the “Karabakh Zaferi” (“Victory of Karabakh”) Dance Ensemble of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Uzbekistan, soloists from the “Kharibulbul” Theater Troupe, as well as the People’s Artist of Uzbekistan and Karakalpakstan, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Yulduz Usmanova. The musical and dance performances presented by the artists added a special flair to the concert program and were received with great interest by the guests.

One of the highlights of the concert program was the presentation of the “Zangezur Yallisi” dance by the “Karabakh Zaferi” dance ensemble of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center. The dance preserves the rich folk traditions of Zangezur, an ancient Azerbaijani region. Reflecting ancient national dance traditions, as well as the spirit of unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people, the performance was warmly received by the audience, who showed great interest in its distinctive rhythm and dynamic execution.

The creative evening was significant in terms of further strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, promoting examples of national art, and expanding cultural exchange between the two peoples.