Uzbekistan's Tekhnochem plans $292M petrochemical expansion by 2028

Photo: the press service of the Uzbek president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Uzbekistan's Tekhnochem petrochemical complex plans to invest $292 million in expanding its annual processing capacity by 400,000 tonnes and creating 700 jobs by the end of 2028.

The plans were announced following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the facility in the Bukhara region on November 3.

According to the presidential press service, Mirziyoyev was briefed on the company's operations, existing production capacity and future development plans during the visit.

Located in Bukhara district, the petrochemical complex specializes in processing crude oil, gas condensate, naphtha, methanol and pyrolysis distillate. It is the only facility of its kind in Uzbekistan.

The enterprise occupies 69 hectares and employs around 500 people. Its existing facilities can process up to 100,000 tons of pyrolysis distillate and 160,000 tons of naphtha and gas condensate annually.

In addition to fuel products, the complex manufactures raw materials for the chemical industry, including octane boosters used to improve gasoline quality and solvents used in the production of paints, varnishes, adhesives and household chemicals.

The planned $292 million expansion project will involve processing gas condensate and naphtha and producing aromatic hydrocarbons and solvents. Once completed, the new facilities will add 400,000 tons to the complex's annual processing capacity and create 700 jobs.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between vocational education institutions and industrial enterprises to prepare qualified technicians, engineers, chemists and laboratory specialists for the expanded production facilities.

The company plans to export approximately 180,000 tons of petrochemical products, gasoline and diesel fuel annually to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and European Union countries.

Additionally, Tekhnochem is negotiating with foreign partners on a project to process 150,000 tons of liquefied gas between 2028 and 2030.

During the visit, the president also issued recommendations on expanding the complex's export potential and ensuring a sufficient supply of skilled personnel for its future operations.