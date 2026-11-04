ACG drills, completes 12 oil producer wells in first three quarters of 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. In the first three quarters of 2026, Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields drilled and completed 12 oil producer, three water injector and two gas injector wells, says the latest report by bp.

The company said that one of the oil producer wells – D18Z, drilled from the East Azeri platform, marked a significant milestone for ACG.

“The well achieved over 2,000 metres of open hole, including more than 1,500 metres of sand within the target reservoir, giving it the most extensive reservoir contact of any ACG well drilled to date. This achievement highlights how advanced seismic imaging, drilling and completion technologies are helping maximize recovery and sustain long-term production from the mature ACG field,” said bp.

The report reveals that total ACG production for the first three quarters of 2026 was on average about 320,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 87 million barrels or 12 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (18,800 b/d), Central Azeri (84,600 b/d), West Azeri (72,000 b/d), East Azeri (45,700 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (46,700 b/d), West Chirag (25,300 b/d) and ACE (26,900 b/d) platforms.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).