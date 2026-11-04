Daily Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli associated gas deliveries up by 12.5% y-o-y

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oilfield complex supplied an average of approximately 9 million cubic metres of associated gas per day to the state in the first nine months of 2026, bringing total deliveries to 2 billion cubic metres, bp said in its latest report.

The gas was delivered primarily through the Sangachal terminal, with additional volumes supplied to SOCAR's Oil Rocks facility.

In the same period of 2025, average daily deliveries stood at 8 million cubic metres. This represents a 12.5% year-on-year increase in the reporting period.

The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

Meanwhile, the ACG project commenced non-associated gas (NAG) production operations in the first half of the year, marking the first-ever commercial gas production operations in this field.

The first NAG production operations commenced at the NAG Initial Producer (IP) well drilled in 2025 into two priority NAG reservoirs – the shallower Qirmaki Upper Sand and the deeper Qirmaki Lower Sand – both located beneath the producing oil reservoirs. The well confirmed the presence of gas resources in the Qirmaki Upper Sand reservoir and encountered high pressure gas in the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir.

The NAG production operations are currently focused on the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir for an initial period of well and reservoir testing activities.

Gas and condensate produced from the well are directed to the Sangachal terminal via the existing ACG infrastructure through the integration of oil and gas development systems, enabling the efficient use of existing offshore facilities.

In addition to the NAG IP well, a producer well was drilled into the oil reserves of the NAG reservoirs from the Deepwater Gunashli platform and subsequently started up, as planned at the end of the third quarter of 2026. This well is also expected to provide additional appraisal data to support the evaluation of future development opportunities within the NAG reservoirs.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).