Turkmenistan, US discuss energy, transport and trade cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S. Paul Kapur have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, transport, trade and other areas, the press service of the Turkmen government says.

During the talks, the sides reviewed political and diplomatic relations, economic ties, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Kapur noted that the United States attaches great importance to consistently developing relations with Turkmenistan.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in turn, highlighted the active political dialogue between the two countries, referring to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's visit to Washington in November 2025 for the C5+1 summit and his meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The sides also discussed the recent meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers with the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Samarkand, as well as ongoing contacts between foreign ministries.

Trade and economic cooperation was another key topic. The Turkmen side noted its longstanding experience of working with U.S. companies, including Nicklaus Design, John Deere, Case New Holland and Boeing. The meeting also highlighted the activities of the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council, whose latest meeting was recently held in Ashgabat.

Particular attention was paid to energy cooperation and the diversification of routes for energy supplies. Berdimuhamedov highlighted U.S. support for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

“Turkmenistan highly values the attention and support provided by the United States in implementing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India transnational gas pipeline project, which has significant prospects for the region in the energy sector,” the press release quoted Berdimuhamedov as saying.

The parties also discussed opportunities for cooperation in transport and logistics, while reaffirming their interest in maintaining cultural and humanitarian ties.

Kapur also expressed respect for Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality and highly assessed the country's cooperation with the United Nations.

In conclusion, both sides confirmed their readiness to further develop long-term and multifaceted cooperation.