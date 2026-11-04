Azerbaijan forecasts budget revenue growth despite lower SOFAZ transfers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues are projected to rise in 2027, while transfers from the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) are expected to decline compared to the current year, the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov said today.

He made the remarks during a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, where the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2027" was presented.

According to Gulmammadov, state budget revenues are expected to reach 39.25 billion manat ($23.09 billion) next year. Of the 20 revenue sources covered by the forecasts, receipts are projected to increase from 15 sources and decline from four, while one source has been abolished in accordance with legal requirements.

"The growth in state budget revenues in 2027 is expected to be driven primarily by tax receipts. Indirect taxes are projected to account for approximately half of tax revenues in the coming year," he said.

Gulmammadov noted that economic growth and inflation expectations, improvements in tax administration and control mechanisms, as well as proposed legislative amendments, are expected to contribute to an increase in receipts collected through the State Tax Service.