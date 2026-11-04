Azerbaijan to raise subsistence minimum to $184.7 in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. In 2027, the national subsistence minimum in Azerbaijan is expected to be set at 314 manat ($184.7).

This was reflected in the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027,” which is currently being discussed by the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

According to the draft, next year the subsistence minimum for the working-age population will be 334 manat ($196.5), for retirees — 258 manat ($151.79), and for children — 274 manat ($161.20).

In 2026, the national subsistence minimum was set at 300 manat ($176.50); for the working-age population, it was 317 manat ($186.50); for pensioners, 245 manat ($144.14); and for children, 260 manat ($152.96).

Thus, in 2027, the national subsistence minimum is expected to increase by 14 manat ($8.24), or 4.7%, for the working-age population by 17 manat ($10), or 5.4%, for retirees by 13 manat ($7.65), or 5.3%, and for children — by 14 manat ($8.24), or 5.4%.

The new amounts are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.