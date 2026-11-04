Shafag project in Azerbaijan completes 50% of module installation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Shafag solar project in Azerbaijan has completed 50% of module installation by the end of Q3 2026, bp said in its latest report.

“During the third quarter of 2026, construction activities for the Shafag project progressed at the site in the Jabrayil district. Procurement and delivery of key equipment, including photovoltaic modules and structural components, were completed, and significant progress was made on pile and tracker installation. Electrical installation activities started and progressed according to plan. By the end of the quarter, the project had completed 50% of module installation. The project also maintained a strong safety performance, reaching more than one million work hours without a recordable injury,” reads the report.

The company said that local employment continued to increase.

“The project currently employs 444 people, including around 150 nationals from the liberated areas. At peak construction, the project is expected to create more than 700 jobs, consequently the existing camp facilities are being expanded to accommodate the growing workforce. Construction activities for the Shafag project are expected to continue through mid-2027,” the report says.

The $200 million Shafag (Jabrayil) solar project, sanctioned in June 2025, consists of construction of a new 240MW AC solar plant in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan.

The project is linked to the Sangachal terminal electrification (STEL) project via a new commercial structure called ‘virtual power transfer arrangement’, which will enable the terminal to connect to the national grid, operated by AzerEnerji, via new facilities to be built both within and outside the terminal, including a new 220/110 kV electricity substation.

Together, the Shafag and STEL projects are expected to support the reduction of operational emissions by around 50% over the future life of the Sangachal terminal, based on the current outlook and plans.

Following the electrification of the terminal, the seven gas turbines currently used at the terminal to generate power, will be removed in phases, freeing up the fuel gas for export.

The shareholding interests in Shafag Jabrayil Solar Limited (SJSL) are: bp 40.01%, SOCAR Green 39.99%, Azerbaijan Business Development Fund 10%, and MVM 10%.