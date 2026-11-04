Azerbaijan to draft National Action Plan against atmospheric air pollution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to strengthen the fight against atmospheric air pollution, including the preparation of the relevant draft National Action Plan.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the State Commission on Climate Change and Protection of Atmospheric Air, established by decree No. 560 of the President of Azerbaijan dated April 30, 1997, must prepare and submit a draft "National Action Plan for Combating Atmospheric Air Pollution in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2028–2035" (hereinafter referred to as the "National Action Plan") to the President of Azerbaijan, by November 1, 2027 to ensure the implementation of systematic and coordinated measures aimed at preventing atmospheric air pollution and improving air quality.

When preparing the draft National Action Plan, the State Commission on Climate Change and Protection of Atmospheric Air must ensure the following:

- The comprehensive implementation of the priorities, establishing a clean environment and a "green growth" country, as defined in "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" (approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 2469 dated February 2, 2021), in alignment with the Paris Agreement adopted at the 21st Conference of the Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the outcomes of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), the country’s "Updated 3rd Nationally Determined Contributions," and the targets set out in "Azerbaijan’s Long-term Low-Carbon Development Strategy";

- The assessment of the current state of atmospheric air quality, the primary sources of pollution, and the adverse impacts of air pollution on human health and the environment;

- The improvement of the atmospheric air quality monitoring system; the strengthening of mechanisms for the inventory and state registration of harmful substances emitted into the atmosphere, harmful physical impacts, and their sources; as well as the alignment of mechanisms for the exchange of information on transboundary pollution with international standards;

- The identification of measures aimed at reducing harmful emissions into the atmosphere across key economic sectors, and the improvement of relevant environmental standards;

- The implementation and enhancement of advanced technologies and digital control mechanisms;

- The incorporation of atmospheric air quality criteria into the planning of cities and other settlements; the application of a zoning principle in large cities based on atmospheric air pollution levels; and the development of additional action plans for areas with high pollution levels;

- The identification of opportunities to utilize economic incentive tools, green finance, and public-private partnership mechanisms;

- The expansion of public access to information regarding atmospheric air quality;

Assess the possibilities for engaging international organizations, experts, and specialized consulting firms, with the aim of leveraging advanced international experience, as well as utilizing the potential of local scientific organizations, experts, and civil society institutions in this field, during the preparation of the draft National Action Plan.

Take other necessary measures to ensure the implementation of item 1.1 of this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve issues arising from this decree.