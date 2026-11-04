Kyrgyzstan records 91 cubic meters in per capita gas consumption in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Per capita natural gas consumption in Kyrgyzstan reached 91 cubic meters in 2025, up from 78 cubic meters a year earlier, according to the latest report by the Italian energy company Eni.

Eni’s data show that the indicator has risen steadily over the past decade, from 44 cubic meters per person in 2015 to 48 cubic meters in 2019 and 49 cubic meters in 2020.

Per capita consumption then rose to 57 cubic meters in 2021 and 62 cubic meters in 2022. It continued to grow to 64 cubic meters in 2023 and 78 cubic meters in 2024, before reaching 91 cubic meters in 2025, according to the report. This means the 2025 figure is roughly double the 2015 level.

By comparison, Eni reports that per capita natural gas consumption in Russia and Central Asia amounted to 2,615 cubic meters in 2025, down from 2,658 cubic meters in 2024.

The regional indicator was 2,199 cubic meters in 2015 and rose to 2,310 in 2019 and 2,308 in 2020. It then climbed to 2,677 in 2021 before declining to 2,550 in 2022 and 2,535 in 2023. According to the report, it increased to 2,658 in 2024 and fell to 2,615 in 2025.

The report also covers Kyrgyzstan’s population, which Eni says reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.5%. The population rose from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then increased to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

According to Eni, the compound annual growth rate of Kyrgyzstan’s population over 2015–2025 was 2%.