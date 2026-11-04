Uzbekistan, French AFD explore investment in critical mineral processing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Uzbekistan's Technological Metals Complex (TMK) has discussed securing international financing for critical mineral extraction and processing projects with representatives of the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Foundation for Studies and Research on International Development (FERDI) at a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday, November 4.

According to TMK, the meeting focused on expanding investment cooperation and identifying funding opportunities from international financial institutions for promising industrial projects.

TMK presented initiatives involving the extraction and advanced processing of critical minerals, as well as the production of higher value-added goods.

The discussions covered ways to align the projects with international financial institutions' requirements, assess their economic and financial viability, and draw on French expertise in renewable energy, sustainable development and infrastructure.

The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation, continue exchanging information, explore potential international financing mechanisms and compile a list of projects with investment potential.

They also agreed to provide FERDI with feasibility studies and other documentation outlining the projects' investment appeal and implementation prospects for expert review. The assessment is expected to help identify potential areas for further cooperation.

AFD is France's public development bank, established in 1941. It finances development projects in partner countries, with a focus on sustainable economic development, infrastructure, climate action and other global development priorities.