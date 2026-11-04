Kyrgyzstan’s natural gas imports increase by 20% in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Expanding domestic demand drove Kyrgyzstan’s natural gas imports up by 20% in 2025, with total volumes reaching 640 million cubic meters compared to 540 million cubic meters in 2024, data from Italian energy giant Eni’s latest report shows.

Eni’s data show that the country’s gas imports have risen steadily over the past decade. They stood at 240 million cubic meters in 2015 and increased to 290 million in 2019, 310 million in 2020, and 370 million in 2021.

Imports continued to rise to 410 million cubic meters in 2022 and 430 million in 2023, then to 540 million in 2024 and 640 million in 2025, according to the report. Eni puts the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Kyrgyzstan’s gas imports over 2015–2025 at 10.4%.

By comparison, Eni reports that natural gas imports in Russia and Central Asia amounted to 38 billion cubic meters in 2025, up 0.5% year-on-year. The regional figure was 19 billion cubic meters in 2015 and rose to 31 billion in 2019, then fluctuated in the following years. According to the report, it was 27 billion in 2020, 18 billion in 2021, 17 billion in 2022, and 20 billion in 2023, before rising to 38 billion in 2024. Eni puts the region’s CAGR over 2015–2025 at 7.3%.

The report also covers Kyrgyzstan’s population, which Eni says reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.4%. The population rose from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then increased to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

According to Eni, the CAGR of Kyrgyzstan’s population over 2015–2025 was 2%.