Tajikistan's president, Jordan's king to visit Kazakhstan in November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and King Abdullah II of Jordan will pay official visits to Kazakhstan in November, Kazakhstan's presidential press secretary Aibek Smadiyar said.

According to Smadiyar, King Abdullah II will visit Kazakhstan on November 5-6 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During high-level talks, the two sides are expected to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy, investment, and cultural and humanitarian affairs.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will visit Kazakhstan on November 5-7 at Tokayev's invitation.

The two leaders will discuss further strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between their countries.

Meanwhile, the Aqaba Process summit, which will bring together heads of several states, is scheduled to take place in Astana on November 6.

The Aqaba Process is an international security initiative launched in 2015 by King Abdullah II of Jordan to strengthen regional and international cooperation in countering terrorism and violent extremism.

It provides an informal, high-level platform for dialogue and coordination, bringing together heads of state, military officials, security experts and representatives of international organizations. The initiative focuses on intelligence sharing, the exchange of military expertise and coordinated responses to emerging security challenges, including the use of drones and other new technologies.