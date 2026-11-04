King of Saudi Arabia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country's Victory Day and National Flag Day.

I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and the Government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

I would like to emphasize the exceptional importance of the fraternal relations between our two friendly countries and peoples, which we are committed to strengthening and developing across all fields.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect," the letter reads.