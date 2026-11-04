Karabakh Revival Fund eyes role in preferential mortgage scheme

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Karabakh Revival Fund is considering the possibility of participating in a preferential mortgage programme, the fund's Chairman of the Board, Rahman Hajiyev, said.

Speaking at the AIREX 2026 international real estate and investment exhibition in Baku, Hajiyev told Trend's correspondent that the fund was discussing the idea of joining the programme.

"For now, this is only an idea, and the fund does not rule out the possibility of moving on to practical steps," he said.

Hajiyev also noted that various public and private institutions could help attract private investment to the region, although the process would take time.

He said that one of the current priorities was providing housing for former internally displaced persons (IDPs).

According to Hajiyev, the first phase involves the construction of state-funded housing, which is of great importance. However, he said the region's development could not rely solely on public spending and would require private investment.

"To attract investment, an established market is needed. Around 100,000 people are already living, working or studying in Karabakh, and their number will grow at a faster pace over the next five years. This will create investment opportunities across various segments of the real estate market, including the construction of housing for specialists and other people working in the region, as well as the development of private residential complexes," he said.