Azerbaijan’s ACG produces around 4.7 billion barrels of oil since 1997

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field has produced around 4.7 billion barrels of oil since the start of commercial development in November 1997 till the end of Q3 2026, bp report shows.

Meanwhile, the field has delivered about 63 billion cubic metres of associated gas to the state since start.

ACG field has produced around 87 million barrels in the first three quarters of 2026, as compared to 89 million barrels in the same period in 2025. As such, ACG’s production declined by 2.25% year-on-year.

The report reveals that total ACG production for the first three quarters of 2026 was on average about 320,000 barrels per day (b/d) from the Chirag (18,800 b/d), Central Azeri (84,600 b/d), West Azeri (72,000 b/d), East Azeri (45,700 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (46,700 b/d), West Chirag (25,300 b/d) and ACE (26,900 b/d) platforms.

“At the end of September 2026, 154 oil wells were producing, while 50 were used for water and 11 for gas injection,” said bp.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).