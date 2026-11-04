Kazakhstan considers 2 million-tonne oil refinery in Aktobe region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kazakhstan's government is considering a project to build a medium-sized oil refinery with an annual capacity of 2 million tonnes in the Aktobe region, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

He made the statement during a live-streamed press conference monitored by Trend.

The minister noted that a refining development concept was drafted this year, under which oil processing capacity at the country's three existing refineries is planned to increase from 18 million to 27.7 million tonnes.

"A very promising project to build a medium-sized refinery with a capacity of 2 million tonnes in the Aktobe region is also under consideration. It will serve, among other purposes, to meet domestic market demand and supply countries in Central Asia," the minister said.

According to him, supply disruptions are currently being observed, and Kazakhstan, as a resource-rich country, will be able to ensure supplies to neighboring countries.

"The project will be completed in two years. In the future, it will provide additional volumes of not only motor fuel but also aviation fuel," he said.

Commenting on the construction of Kazakhstan's fourth large oil refinery, with an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes of oil, Akkenzhenov noted that work is currently underway to select a site for the facility.

The minister clarified that this project is not included in the previously mentioned plans to increase oil processing volumes to 27.7 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has three major operating oil refineries: the Atyrau Oil Refinery, the Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery, and the Shymkent Oil Refinery.