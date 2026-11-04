Kyrgyzstan’s per capita oil consumption at 1.38 barrels in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Per capita oil consumption in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1.38 barrels in 2025, down from 1.42 barrels a year earlier, according to the latest report by the Italian energy major Eni.

Eni’s data show that the indicator has generally declined over the past decade. It fell from 2.17 barrels per person in 2015 to 1.7 barrels in 2019 and 1.38 barrels in 2020.

Per capita consumption then rose to 1.52 barrels in 2021 and 1.53 barrels in 2022, before dropping to 1.39 barrels in 2023. It edged up to 1.42 barrels in 2024 and fell back to 1.38 barrels in 2025, the same level as in 2020, according to the report.

By comparison, Eni reports that per capita oil consumption in Russia and Central Asia stood at 6.69 barrels in 2025, unchanged from 2024. The regional indicator was 6.54 barrels in 2015 and 6.51 barrels in 2019, then declined to 6.12 barrels in 2020.

In the region, according to Eni, it then recovered to 6.56 barrels in 2021 and 6.68 barrels in 2022, followed by 6.65 barrels in 2023. It reached 6.69 barrels in 2024 and stayed at that level in 2025.

The report also covers Kyrgyzstan’s population, which Eni says reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.5%. The population rose from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then increased to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

According to Eni, the compound annual growth rate of Kyrgyzstan’s population between 2015 and 2025 was 2%.