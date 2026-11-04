Shah Deniz gas output down 4.8% year-on-year, condensate unchanged

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. In the first nine months of the year, Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field produced around 20 billion standard cubic metres of gas and about 3 million tonnes (around 21 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms, bp said in its latest report.

As such, condensate production remained unchanged compared with the first nine months of 2025, while natural gas production decreased by 4.8% year-on-year (21 billion standard cubic metres in the first three quarters of 2025).

During the third quarter, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 79 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 28.8 billion standard cubic metres per year.

The Shah Deniz 2 project

bp said that in the third quarter of 2026, Shah Deniz 2 progressed with the subsea execution scope of the East North flank wells, achieving the start-up of the fourth well on this flank in September.

"While the Shah Deniz 2 activities, including the delivery of the remaining wells within the project, remain the primary mission for the subsea construction vessel Khankendi, during the first nine months of the year the vessel was involved in a multi-well subsea intervention campaign in the ACG Deepwater Gunashli area supporting early identification of opportunities for pressure management and production rate enhancement in ACG. During this period, the diving support vessel Tofig Ismayilov provided life-of-field support, covering services, surveys, and interventions across all of the Shah Deniz 2 and ACG subsea producing assets. This is part of the integrated schedule, ensuring the efficient utilization of vessels and drilling rigs to optimize activities and accelerate well start-up dates," reads the report.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), Lukoil (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SGC (16.02%), NICO (10.00%) and MVM (5.00%).