Turkmenistan and Austria seek expanded trade, transport, and parliamentary links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of Turkmenistan’s Mejlis, met with an Austrian parliamentary delegation headed by Federal Council President Christine Schwarz-Fuchs to discuss deepening legislative relations and broadening bilateral cooperation across key economic sectors.

According to a press release from the Turkmen parliament, the talks focused on enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, and transport, alongside other strategic areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to further develop friendly and mutually beneficial relations, with particular attention to parliamentary cooperation.

The Austrian delegation was briefed on Turkmenistan's foreign policy, based on the principles of positive neutrality, peacefulness, trust, equality and humanism, as well as the structure and legislative activities of the national parliament.

The sides noted that there are significant opportunities to expand cooperation in trade and the economy, culture and humanitarian affairs, science and education, investment, agriculture, transport and logistics.

Particular attention was paid to parliamentary diplomacy as an important component of bilateral relations. The sides highlighted the role of interparliamentary friendship groups in facilitating exchanges of legislative experience.

They also supported closer contacts between relevant parliamentary committees, young parliamentarians and women parliamentarians, as well as the organization of meetings, consultations, mutual visits and exchanges of experience.

The meeting also addressed cooperation within multilateral structures, including the United Nations and the European Union.

Both sides expressed confidence that parliamentary diplomacy would contribute to further strengthening friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Austria.