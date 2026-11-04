Kyrgyzstan’s natural gas consumption rises 18.8% in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kyrgyzstan’s natural gas consumption reached 670 million cubic meters in 2025, up 18.8% from the previous year, according to the latest report by Italian Eni energy company.

Eni’s data show that the country’s gas consumption has risen steadily over the past decade, from 270 million cubic meters in 2015 to 310 million in 2019 and 330 million in 2020.

Gas consumption then rose to 390 million cubic meters in 2021 and 430 million in 2022. It continued to grow, reaching 450 million in 2023 and 560 million in 2024, before climbing to 670 million in 2025, according to the report.

Eni puts the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Kyrgyzstan’s gas consumption over 2015–2025 at 9.6%.

By comparison, Eni reports that natural gas consumption in Russia and Central Asia amounted to 636 billion cubic meters in 2025, down 1.4% year-on-year.

Regional consumption was 508 billion cubic meters in 2015 and rose to 548 billion in 2019 and 551 billion in 2020. It then increased to 641 billion in 2021 before declining to 613 billion in 2022 and 612 billion in 2023. According to the report, it rose to 645 billion in 2024 and fell to 636 billion in 2025. Eni puts the region’s CAGR over 2015–2025 at 2.3%.

The report also covers Kyrgyzstan’s population, which Eni says reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.5%. The population rose from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then increased to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

According to Eni, the CAGR of Kyrgyzstan’s population over 2015–2025 was 2%.